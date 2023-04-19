COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | Attorneys seek whistleblower protection against potential Snyder lawsuits
Omega Flex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 5:58 PM

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Wednesday reported profit of $5.7 million in its first quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

