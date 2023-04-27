Old Republic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $199.8 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported profit of $199.8 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 61 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.73 billion.

