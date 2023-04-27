2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Oil States International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:25 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The energy services company posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period.

_____

