Oak Valley Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 7:22 PM

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Thursday reported net income of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

