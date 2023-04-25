O-I Glass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $206…

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $206 million.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share.

