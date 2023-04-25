2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 9:11 AM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $344.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $99.89.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $96.46 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

