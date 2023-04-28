NVent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported net income of $93.8 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported net income of $93.8 million in its first quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $740.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 per share.

