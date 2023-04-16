Nutrition Recommendations You’re Probably Falling Short On. Here’s How to Fix Them

Filling nutritional gaps in your diet With highly processed foods easily available at supermarkets and fast food restaurants everywhere, making…

Filling nutritional gaps in your diet

With highly processed foods easily available at supermarkets and fast food restaurants everywhere, making nutritious diet choices may seem like an impossible goal. However, you don’t have to be a dietitian or nutritionist to eat healthy. Simple changes to your eating habits can quickly improve diet quality, enhance health and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancers.

“Many Americans consume more calories than they need, including saturated fats, sugars and sodium,” says Angela Ginn-Meadow, a licensed nutritionist and registered dietitian with the University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology in Baltimore. “They also suffer from dietary gaps and fail to eat certain foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains and therefore miss out on key nutrients, like vitamin D, fiber, calcium and potassium.”

How do you get back on a healthy diet? A good place to begin is to check with your doctor or dietitian to talk about your current eating patterns and see where there are obvious nutritional gaps. Also, talk about your current weight and whether your calorie intake may need to change.

According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, men require anywhere from 2,000 to 3,200 calories a day, while women need 1,600 to 2,400 calories. This can be adjusted depending on age, size, health status and activity level. The guidelines recommend that certain food groups and beverages should be part of the typical diet, including:

— Vegetables of all types.

— Fruits, especially whole fruit.

— Grains, at least half of which are whole grains.

— Dairy, including fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt, cheese and lactose-free versions. Fortified plant-based products, such as milk and yogurt made from almonds or soy, can be substitutes as alternatives.

— Protein foods, including lean meats, poultry, eggs, seafood, beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds and soy products.

— Oils, including vegetable oils and oils in food, such as seafood and nuts.

If you’re not sure where to start, here are eight food and beverage groups to add to your grocery list:

Go green

Green leafy vegetables are a powerful group of foods to include in any meal. Common green leafy vegetables — including spinach, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, bok choy and collard greens — pack a lot of nutrition in each serving. Leafy greens help increase the intake of fiber and antioxidants, molecules that fight free radicals that can damage cells and cause illness and aging, and provide a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as iron, magnesium, vitamin C, folate and vitamin K, which is critical for cellular reactions, maintenance of bone tissue and blood clotting.

“Green leafy vegetables can be enjoyed raw in a salad but also taste great when cooked. When cooking dark leafy vegetables, always prepare with a source of healthy fat — like olive oil or avocado oil — to help absorb the nutrients in the food,” says Rachel Silva, a registered dietitian with the Nutrition Clinic for Digestive Health in Atlanta. “Fat soluble vitamins always need a source of healthy fat in order to be properly absorbed. For flavor, add some garlic, salt, pepper and a squeeze of lime or lemon and it’s the perfect side to any meal.”

While kale is not the most popular leafy green, they do make terrific chips. With more brands and varieties joining the kale chip phenomenon, it’s easier to find several options in your food store. A bag of kale chips can be a bit pricey, but there are lots of recipes online for making kale chips that you can customize by adding your own healthy seasoning and spices.

Red, delicious fruit

Red fruits not only taste great, but they are one of the best sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and dietary fiber.

In a 2022 study published in the journal Foods, researchers reviewed the health benefits of red fruits and reported that red fruits maintain many of their antioxidant properties because they are not typically processed or manipulated before consumption. According to the same study, adding red fruits to a diet also provides many health benefits, particularly in preventing heart disease and certain types of cancer.

There’s a wide variety of red fruits to choose from that you can never grow tired of including them in your meals. Here are the most common red fruits:

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Cherries.

— Cranberries.

— Pomegranates.

— Raspberries.

— Red apples.

— Red grapes.

— Strawberries.

While not exactly a red fruit, blueberries have been shown to have the highest amount of antioxidants out of all the fruits in that family.

“These foods are easy to include by adding it to yogurt with breakfast, pairing it with cheese or nuts for a snack or blending together in a smoothie when you’re looking for a meal on the go,” says Silva.

Bananas over beans

One thing that is often missed in the American diet is meeting the recommended amount of beans. The Dietary Guidelines recommend 3 cups of beans a week or about a half cup of beans a day.

Why eat so many beans? These magical fruits pack a nutritional punch that’s hard to beat because they are a good source of protein, iron, vitamins, potassium and fiber.

The potassium in beans helps regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol. A 2021 study, published in the journal Nutrients, found that when added to a plant-based diet, beans provide numerous health benefits by improving low-grade inflammation, lowering risk of obesity and reducing the threat of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

There are a variety of beans to choose from, including kidney beans, pinto beans, white beans, black beans, lima beans and fava beans. Also included are dried peas, such as chickpeas, black-eyed peas, pigeon peas, split peas and lentils. Green peas and string beans are not counted in the beans group because the nutrients are more similar to vegetables.

Not only are they highly nutritious, “beans are also a budget-friendly option and a healthy substitute for meat in many dishes like chili, casseroles and other recipes,” Ginn-Meadows says.

Quench your thirst

Whether it’s drinking with meals or quenching your thirst during activities, hydration is crucial for good health. The Institute of Medicine of the National Academies recommends a daily fluid intake of 13 cups for men and 9 cups for women.

The majority of Americans meet their daily hydration targets, according to a 2004 report from the National Academies. About 30% of this is from plain water, another 20% comes from food and the other 50% is from other beverages, including caffeinated drinks.

Older adults, people who live in hot climates and those who are very active are susceptible to dehydration. Several studies have shown that even mild dehydration can lead to serious physical and cognitive deficits. One 2020 study, published by the American Psychological Association, showed that higher levels of dehydration were related to greater decline in cognitive functioning and well-being.

“That feeling of being foggy can be related to dehydration,” Ginn-Meadow says. “Water can really help aid in distribution of key nutrients to the body to maintain overall wellness.”

If you’re feeling parched and need to rehydrate quickly, reach for an electrolyte-rich drink that can help you stay hydrated and maintain optimal health.

Feast on fish

Fish is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Omega-3s are essential for providing calories to supply your body with energy and play a critical role in the heart, blood vessels, lungs, immune system and endocrine system, which is responsible for hormone production. Several different omega-3s exist, but most of the focus is on alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

“Most people in the United States do not consume enough omega-3 fatty acids, especially if fish is not a common part of their diets,” Silva says. “Omega-3 fatty acids are not produced by the body, so they must be consumed through a deliberate diet or dietary supplements.”

The National Academy of Medicine’s daily recommended intake of omega-3 fatty acids is 1.6 grams and 1.1 grams for men and women, respectively. Cold-water fatty fish that are particularly high in omega-3 fatty acids include:

— Atlantic mackerel.

— Canned, light tuna.

— Cod.

— Herring.

— Lake trout.

— Salmon.

— Sardine.

Several studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids increase HDL (good cholesterol) and reduce triglycerides, a type of fat found in your blood that — at high levels — can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. One 2019 study from the American Heart Association showed that people with elevated triglycerides who consumed omega-3 fatty acids in their diet experienced a 25% reduction in major heart problems.

Other sources of omega-3 fatty acids include olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds and dietary supplements. These supplements include fish oil, krill oil, cod liver oil and algae oil. A standard fish oil omega-3 supplement contains 180 milligrams of EPA and 120 milligrams of DHA. Formulations of omega-3 dietary supplements vary widely, so check the label before purchasing.

For more background about label information, visit the Dietary Supplement Label Database from the National Institutes of Health.

Nuts for you

Nuts are considered to be a superfood and are an excellent source of nutrients, like vitamin E, potassium and magnesium. Almonds, peanuts, walnuts and pistachios are at the top of the nut pyramid.

“The protein and fiber in nuts help fill you up,” Silva says.

Some nuts have a bit higher fat content than others, mainly with unsaturated fats, and more calories. For instance, almonds are slightly less caloric than walnuts. A 1-ounce serving of whole roasted almonds (about 23 nuts) contains about 138 calories compared to 185 calories in walnuts (about 14 nuts).

One 2021 study, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that consuming 42.5 grams a day of almonds significantly lowered LDL (bad cholesterol). In fact, eating 1.5 ounces per day of tree nuts, such as almonds, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease.

There’s a perception that because walnuts are higher in calories, they may lead to weight gain. However, studies have shown that even eating large amounts of walnuts does not cause long-term weight gain and replacing half servings per day of less healthy foods with nuts may be a simple yet effective way to help prevent weight gain and obesity.

Pistachios are a particularly nutrient-dense choice. A 1-ounce serving of pistachios, for example, has about 5.7 grams of protein, about 7.7 grams of total carbohydrates and 0.5 milligrams of vitamin B6, which is 29% of the recommended daily amount.

Seasoning nuts can add flavor and variety. If you are craving a chocolate fix, mix chocolate-covered almonds in with regular almonds to help satisfy the chocolate craving without adding too much added sugar.

Great grains

Refined grains, such as white rice and white bread, undergo extensive processing that remove the nutrient-dense germ and bran, leaving behind the starchy inside of the grain. Yet, it’s refined grains that are a major fixture in the American diet.

Federal dietary guidelines recommend half of your daily grain servings come from whole-grain foods. Examples of types of grains include:

— Whole grains: Brown rice, buckwheat, millet, oats, popcorn, quinoa, dark rye, whole-grain cornmeal, whole-wheat bread, whole-wheat chapati, whole-grain cereals and crackers and wild rice. Whole-grain foods are healthy options for meals because they are one of the best sources of fiber, as well as vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

— Enriched grains. Options with refined grains are sometimes enriched, which means adding back certain B vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folic acid) and iron. However, fiber is not added back to enriched grains.

— Fortified grains. Grain products may have nutrients added to them that are naturally there to begin with. Many breads and breakfast cereals are fortified with folic acid and iron.

Multiple studies over many decades have confirmed the numerous health benefits of consuming whole grains. A 2014 study, published in Nutrition and Food Science journal, reviewed nearly 50 studies to evaluate the health benefits of including whole grains and fibers in a regular diet. The researchers found that diets with high-fiber and whole grains were related to lowering the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and certain cancers.

In a separate 2020 study, the authors concluded that “the optimization of fiber within our diets represents an important public health strategy to improve both metabolic and overall health. If implemented successfully, this strategy would likely result in substantial future health benefits for the population.”

That’s why it’s important to take small steps to incorporate more grains into your diet.

“At breakfast, choose high-fiber cereals, like 5 grams or higher or add high-fiber breads,” Ginn-Meadows says. “The other idea is switching out things. Instead of drinking juice, switch to the fruit. If you like apple juice, have an apple instead.”

