NorthWestern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $62.5 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $454.5 million in the period.

