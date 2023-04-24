Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $12.5 million in its…

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported earnings of $12.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.4 million.

