North American Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — ACHESON, Alberta (AP) — North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.2 million in its first quarter.

The Acheson, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The heavy construction and mining services company posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOA

