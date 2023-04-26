Norfolk Southern: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $466 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $466 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

