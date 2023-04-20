COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Nokia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 5:01 AM

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $299.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $6.29 billion in the period.

Nokia expects full-year revenue in the range of $26.39 billion to $28.11 billion.

