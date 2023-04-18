Live Radio
Nicolet Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 18, 2023, 4:19 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

