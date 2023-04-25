2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Home » Latest News » NextEra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NextEra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:46 AM

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.09 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $6.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.78 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.

