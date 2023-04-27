NexPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $7.4 million…

DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported net income of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.9 million.

