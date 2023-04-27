Newmont: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $351 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $351 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 40 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

