Home » Latest News » NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $97.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $10.09.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $702.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

