New York Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.01 billion.

The Hicksville, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $652 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603 million.

