Live Radio
Home » Latest News » New Oriental: Fiscal Q3…

New Oriental: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 5:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported net income of $81.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $754.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $801.8 million to $822.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up