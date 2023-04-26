2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
New Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

New Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:48 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.8 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $201.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

