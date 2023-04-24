NBT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $33.7 million.…

The Norwich, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $145.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $126.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

