NatWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.55 billion in its first quarter.

The Edinburgh, Britain-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 31 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.71 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

