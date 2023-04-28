2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
NatWest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 9:16 AM

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) — NatWest Group plc (NWG) on Friday reported net income of $1.55 billion in its first quarter.

The Edinburgh, Britain-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 31 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.71 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

