National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Wednesday reported net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.