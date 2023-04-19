COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
National Bank Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:32 PM

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Bank Holdings Corp. (NBHC) on Wednesday reported net income of $40.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The holding company for NBH Bank posted revenue of $128.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $109.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

