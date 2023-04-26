2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MYR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.38.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $811.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up