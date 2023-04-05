MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: mira la lista completa de nominados

(CNN) — Los MTV Movie & TV Awards de este año honrarán algunos viejos favoritos y nuevos encantos. La película…

(CNN) — Los MTV Movie & TV Awards de este año honrarán algunos viejos favoritos y nuevos encantos.

La película taquillera “Top Gun: Maverick” se une a las series de televisión “Stranger Things”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus” y “Wednesday” con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones entre las producciones con guión.

Por su parte, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” y “Vanderpump Rules” encabezan las nominaciones en las categorías sin guión.

Con Drew Barrymore como presentadora, la entrega de premios se transmitirá en vivo desde el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, el domingo 7 de mayo, a partir de las 8 p. m. (hora de Miami).

Te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream VI”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor serie de televisión

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

Mejor actuación en una película

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”

KeKe Palmer — “Nope”

Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor héroe

Diego Luna — “Andor”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor villano

Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”

Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”

M3GAN – “M3GAN”

The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

Mejor beso (presentado por Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”

Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actuación de comedia

Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”

Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”

Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”

KeKe Palmer – “Nope”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Actuación revelación

Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”

Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Mejor pelea

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – “John Wick 4”

Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

Actuación más aterradora

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”

Justin Long – “Barbarian”

Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

Mejor dúo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”

Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor elenco

“Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Mejor canción

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)

Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

Mejor serie de docu-realidad

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Mejor serie de competencia

“All-Star Shore”

“Big Brother”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

“The Challenge: USA”

“The Traitors”

Mejor presentador/a

Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Joel Madden – “Ink Master”

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Mejor equipo de reality en pantalla (presentado por SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mejor documental de música

“Halftime”

“Love, Lizzo”

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Sheryl”

“The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

