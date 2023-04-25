2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
MSCI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 6:53 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $238.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions posted revenue of $592.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

