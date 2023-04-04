TRUMP INDICTMENT: PHOTOS | History-making charges | What to expect | Indictment explained | Experts weigh in
MSC Industrial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 6:36 AM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $79.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies posted revenue of $961.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936 million.

_____

