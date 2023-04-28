2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Moog: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 8:05 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $43 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $836.8 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.19 billion.

