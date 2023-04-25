Moody’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $501 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $501 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.