Mondelez: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:47 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.08 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

