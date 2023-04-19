Monarch Casino: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $17.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.9 million.

