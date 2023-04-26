Molina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $321 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $5.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $5.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.13 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $20.25 per share.

