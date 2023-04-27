2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:38 PM

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $80.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

