Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $80.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

