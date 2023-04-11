Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 10:00 AM George Washington University Research Showcase – GW Research Showcase – annual event showcasing George Washington University student research, creative scholarship, and cultural discovery. The agenda includes presentations, research discussions and panels

Location: University Student Center, 800 21st St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://researchshowcase.gwu.edu/, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GW, gwmedia@gwu.edu

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces AFRAM Festival plans – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveils the talent lineup and other plans for the upcoming 46th annual AFRAM Festival

Location: Rawlings Conservatory, 3100 Swann Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper discusses funding for coastline restoration – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper tours Slaughter Beach, speaks at the Bay Beach Association meeting and discusses funding for the Bay Beach restoration project

Location: Memorial Volunteer Fire Co, 359 Bay Ave, Milford, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 12:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore hosts bill signing ceremony – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks and signs numerous bills into law, including ‘S.B. 555’ – Fair Wage Act of 2023, ‘H.B. 547’ – Family Prosperity Act of 2023, and ‘S.B. 686’ – Child Victims Act of 2023

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 12:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts WJBR Radio mixer event

Location: 99.5WJBR, 812 Philadelphia Pike suite c, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Delaware Small Business Chamber events, events@dsbchamber.com

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 7:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser attends Mayor’s Ramadan Iftar

Location: 1400 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 11 – Thursday, Apr. 13 U.S. Naval Academy Foreign Affairs Conference – U.S. Naval Academy Foreign Affairs Conference, themed ‘Democracies Divided: The Proliferation of Polarization’

Location: Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.usna.edu/NAFAC/index.php, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: NAFAC, nafacPAO@gmail.com

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 1:00 PM Bankruptcy court hearing for cryptocurrency exchange FTX – Bankruptcy court hearing for cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections 11 Nov 2022, a week after being valued at $32 billion, as liquidity dried up, customers demanded withdrawals, and fellow crypto exchange Binance exited an agreement to purchase the company * Before Judge John Dorsey * Case no. 1:2022bk11068 * U.S. authorities have indicted former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations, with Attorney General Merrick Garland describing his actions as ‘a global scheme to deceive and defraud customers and lenders’

Location: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.deb.uscourts.gov

Contacts: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 252 2900

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Saturday, Apr. 15 NADOHE 2023 Annual Conference – National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education 2023 Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nadohe.org

Contacts: NADOHE, 1 561 472 8479

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 6:00 PM GW New Venture Competition – George Washington University annual New Venture Competition, with students competing for the honor of best new business idea, startup or social venture, with prizes to other innovative ideas

Location: Jack Morton Auditorium, School of Media and Public Affairs,, 805 21st St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://newventurecompetition.gwu.edu/, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GW New Venture Competition, nvc@gwu.edu

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 Operation Homefront Annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala – Operation Homefront annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala, with military officials presenting an award and cash prize to an outstanding military child from each service

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.operationhomefront.org/, https://twitter.com/Op_Homefront

Contacts: Operation Homefront, Info@OperationHomefront.org, 1 210 659 7756

