Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 15.

Saturday, Apr. 15 8:30 AM Delaware Department of Correction hosts Correctional Officer Hiring event

Location: Delaware Army National Guard Recruiting, 1420 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE

Contacts: Jason Miller, Delaware Department of Correction, Jason.Miller@delaware.gov, 1 302 379 4048

Saturday, Apr. 15 3:00 PM DC Emancipation Day Parade and Concert

Contacts: Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

Saturday, Apr. 15 American Battlefield Trust Park Day – American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2023, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

Monday, Apr. 17 9:30 AM Trial begins for voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News for election fraud claims – Jury trial begins for defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. Dominion, which produces machines used for voting in U.S. elections, has argued that the network defamed the company when it repeated false accusations from supporters of former President Donald Trump that its machines were responsible for his 2020 presidential election loss. Lawyers for Fox have stated the company’s claims are baseless and that the network was simply reporting on others’ allegations. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages * Documents released during the course of the legal battle so far have shown that Fox executives and hosts did not believe the fraud claims aired on the network * Before Judge Eric Davis * Case no. N21C-03-257

Location: Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 N King St, Wilmington, DE

Contacts: Delaware Superior Court – Wilmington , 1 302 255 0800

Monday, Apr. 17 – Wednesday, Apr. 19 Council on Ionizing Radiation Measurements and Standards Annual Meeting

Location: The Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD

Contacts: CIRMS, cirms@CIRMS.org, 1 301 591 8776

