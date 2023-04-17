Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Monday, Apr. 17 9:30 AM Trial begins for voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News for election fraud claims – Jury trial begins for defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. Dominion, which produces machines used for voting in U.S. elections, has argued that the network defamed the company when it repeated false accusations from supporters of former President Donald Trump that its machines were responsible for his 2020 presidential election loss. Lawyers for Fox have stated the company’s claims are baseless and that the network was simply reporting on others’ allegations. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages * Documents released during the course of the legal battle so far have shown that Fox executives and hosts did not believe the fraud claims aired on the network * Before Judge Eric Davis * Case no. N21C-03-257

Location: Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 N King St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://courts.delaware.gov/index.aspx

Contacts: Delaware Superior Court – Wilmington , 1 302 255 0800

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 – Wednesday, Apr. 19 Council on Ionizing Radiation Measurements and Standards Annual Meeting

Location: The Universities at Shady Grove, 9630 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://cirms.org/

Contacts: CIRMS, cirms@CIRMS.org, 1 301 591 8776

