Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Apr. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Apr. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 10:00 AM Montgomery County Executive Elrich announces new flood sensors – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announces installation of 35 flood sensors as part of the County’s early flood warning system, to mark Maryland Flood Awareness Month

Location: Burnt Mills Reservoir, Burnt Mills Reservoir, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Barry Hudson, Montgomery County, barry.hudson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 300 7348

* RSVP to Tracy O’Connor at tracy.o’connor@montgomerycountymd.gov for link

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 12:00 PM DC Mayor Bowser attends Emancipation Day events – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser attends Emancipation Day parade and festivities, today’s agenda includes the sixth annual Full Democracy Champions Luncheon with theme being ‘Defending DC Values’. Tomorrow, Mayor Bowser attends the DC Emancipation Day Parade and Concert

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott launches ‘Build Better BMore’ campaign

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

Friday, Apr. 14 Maryland Gov. Moore continues visit to the UK – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the United Kingdom, holding meetings with govt officials and businesses

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 American Battlefield Trust Park Day – American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2023, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates

Weblinks: http://www.battlefields.org, https://twitter.com/battlefields

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.