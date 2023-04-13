Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper discusses federal funding for construction of a new police station at 400 N.E. Front St., Milford, DE (10:30 AM EDT), before presenting an award at the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Board Installation and Award Luncheon, held at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE (12:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 6:00 PM GW New Venture Competition – George Washington University annual New Venture Competition, with students competing for the honor of best new business idea, startup or social venture, with prizes to other innovative ideas

Location: Jack Morton Auditorium, School of Media and Public Affairs,, 805 21st St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://newventurecompetition.gwu.edu/, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GW New Venture Competition, nvc@gwu.edu

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 6:00 PM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts 2nd annual State of Justice Symposium

Location: Bowie State University, 14000 Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/712/States-Attorney

Contacts: Sean Wilson, State’s Attorney office, SMWilson2@co.pg.md.us

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 13 Operation Homefront Annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala – Operation Homefront annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala, with military officials presenting an award and cash prize to an outstanding military child from each service

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.operationhomefront.org/, https://twitter.com/Op_Homefront

Contacts: Operation Homefront, Info@OperationHomefront.org, 1 210 659 7756

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 15 American Battlefield Trust Park Day – American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2023, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates

Weblinks: http://www.battlefields.org, https://twitter.com/battlefields

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.