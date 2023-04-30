Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 30.

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival

Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest

Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342

——————–

——————–

Monday, May. 01 9:00 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts College and Career Decision Day

Location: Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Dr, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: Meghan Thornton , PGCPS media, meghan.thornton@pgcps.org, 1 202 412 9962

——————–

Monday, May. 01 10:00 AM Delaware Health and Social Services celebrate Older Americans Month – Delaware Department of Health and Social Services celebrate the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month with kick off event

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Jen Brestel, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, jennifer.brestel@delaware.gov, 1 302 744 4907, 1 302 612 6223

——————–

Monday, May. 01 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses upcoming Council budget deliberations and other Council business, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

Monday, May. 01 DC LaborFest – 9th annual DC LaborFest, featuring a wide array of new and classic films exploring the lives and struggles of workers across the globe

Location: AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center, 8633 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.dclabor.org/dc-laborfest.html, https://twitter.com/DCLabor

Contacts: Chris Garlock, DC Labor FilmFest, cgarlock@dclabor.org, 1 202 230 1133

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, May. 02 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council public hearing on real property tax rate increase

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

