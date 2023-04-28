Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Apr. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Apr. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 8:30 AM Prince George’s County participates in 151st Arbor Day celebration

Location: Francis Scott Key Elementary School, 2301 Scott Key Dr, Capitol Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Brittani Garner, Prince George’s County, 1 301 883 5985

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Salisbury University Nonprofit Summit, Salisbury University – Guerrieri Academic Commons, 1134 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD (9:00 AM EDT), visits and tours the Salisbury Wicomico Regional Airport, Salisbury Regional Airport, 5485 Airport Terminal Rd. A, Salisbury, MD (11:00 AM EDT), and holds a joint lunch with Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller to celebrate their first 100 days in office and the accomplishments of the administration thus far, Snapper’s Waterfront Cafe and Tiki Bar, 112 Commerce St, Cambridge, MD (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including joint Public Safety (PS) and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), Economic Development (ECON) Committee (1:30 PM EDT), and joint PS and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (1:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 10:00 AM Social Justice Alliance Symposium on Pursuing Racial and Social Justice in Sports – Bowie State University hosts 5th annual Social Justice Alliance Symposium on Pursuing Racial and Social Justice in Sports, with speakers former gymnast Dominque Dawes, former NBA center and social justice advocate Etan Thomas, WNBA player Marissa Coleman, sports journalist and Washington Post commentator Kevin Blackistone, professional volleyball player Rainelle Jones, and former Bowie State track athlete Zion Tayler

Location: Fine and Performing Arts Center, Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Apr. 28 10:30 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools College and Career Decision Day

Location: Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Dr, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Rhonda Jackson, Prince George’s County Public Information , 1 240 694 7474

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 11:00 AM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper attends the Delaware State Police 100th anniversary tribute event

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Natasha Dabrowski, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, natasha_dabrowski@carper.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2441

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Malice Domestic annual convention – Malice Domestic annual convention saluting the traditional mystery-books best typified by the works of Agatha Christie, loosely defined as mysteries which contain no explicit sex or excessive gore or violence; and usually featuring an amateur detective, a confined setting, and characters who know one another. Honorees include Vaseem Khan, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Abir Mukherjee, Ann Cleeves and Tonya Spratt-Williams

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://malicedomestic.org, https://twitter.com/Malice_Domestic

Contacts: Shawn Simmons, Malice Domestic, mdregservices@gmail.com

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Bay Bridge Boat Show

Location: Stevensville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/, https://twitter.com/AnnapBoatShows

Contacts: Annapolis Boat Shows, info@annapolisboatshows.com, 1 410 268 8828

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 9:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts Returning Citizens Summit

Location: Prince George’s Community College – Main Campus, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in Arbor Day celebration – Delaware Governor John Carney speaks at Arbor Day celebration and reveals Arbor Day Poster contest winners

Location: 1968 Harvey Straughn Rd, Townsend, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 1:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: A-GAME 200

Location: Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival

Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest

Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.