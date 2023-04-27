Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 27.

Thursday, Apr. 27 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore conducts a swearing in ceremony for Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation Secretary Paul Monteiro and Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, Maryland State House, Annapolis (9:00 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at the inauguration of University of Maryland Baltimore County President Valerie Sheares Ashby, UMBC, Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Cir, Baltimore (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Thursday, Apr. 27 9:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts 28th annual Delaware Envirothon

Location: Aquatic Resources Education Center, 2520 Lighthouse Rd, Smyrna, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Delaware DNREC public affairs, Joanna.Wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, Delaware DNREC, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov;

Begins 9 a.m, with awards to be presented at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for I-95 Southbound auxiliary lane

Location: Horner Road Park & Ride, Prince William Pkwy, Woodbridge, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Alex Liggitt, VDOT, alex.liggitt@vdot.virginia.gov

The event will be located in Lot 6 at the Horner Road Park and Ride

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts Second Chance Job and Resource Fair

Location: Cedar Heights Community Center, 1200 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

Thursday, Apr. 27 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser announces community-centered policing strategy – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III announce focused and community-centered approach to public safety

Location: Starburst Plaza, 1501 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

Thursday, Apr. 27 1:00 PM Bipartisan senators deliver remarks at CSIS World IP Day event – CSIS Renewing American Innovation Project hosts celebration of World IP Day, with keynote remarks from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and Republican Sen Thom Tillis, and a panel discussion of this year’s theme ‘Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity’. Panelists include CSIS Renewing American Innovation Senior Adviser Andrei Iancu, and former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Chief Judges Kathleen O’Malley and Paul Michel

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Thursday, Apr. 27 2:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Elrich opens durable medical equipment site – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich officially opens the County’s new durable medical equipment collection site

Location: Montgomery County Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center, 16101 Frederick Rd, Derwood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Cindy Pena, Montgomery County DEP, celinda.pena@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 202 875 1563

Thursday, Apr. 27 3:00 PM Bicameral Dems discuss Equal Rights Act ratification resolution – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats Sens. Ben Cardin, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Cori Bush, ERA Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality President and CEO Zakiya Thomas, and actor Alyssa Milano discuss Equal Rights Act ratification resolution

Location: Senate Swamp, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://cardin.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCardin

Contacts: Sue Walitsky, Office of Sen. Ben Cardin, sue_walitsky@cardin.senate.gov, 1 202 224 4524

Thursday, Apr. 27 4:00 PM Delaware Gov. Carney’s public schedule – Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Donate Life Month, Legislative Hall, 411 E. Legislative Ave, Dover (4:00 PM EDT), and hosts town hall focusing on his priorities and the FY24 recommended budget, Delaware State University, Bank of America Building, Longwood Auditorium, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover (6:00 PM EDT)

Location: Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Thursday, Apr. 27 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Wilmington Police Department, 1 302 654 5151

Thursday, Apr. 27 – Friday, Apr. 28 She Has a Deal Conference and Pitch Competition – She Has a Deal Conference and Pitch Competition, supporting new pathways to hotel investment and development for women

Location: Marriott International, 10400 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: https://hunterconference.com/

Contacts: Elizabeth Kelley-Grace, The Buzz Agency, elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net, 1 855 525 2899, 1 561 702 7471

Friday, Apr. 28 10:00 AM Social Justice Alliance Symposium on Pursuing Racial and Social Justice in Sports – Bowie State University hosts 5th annual Social Justice Alliance Symposium on Pursuing Racial and Social Justice in Sports, with speakers former gymnast Dominque Dawes, former NBA center and social justice advocate Etan Thomas, WNBA player Marissa Coleman, sports journalist and Washington Post commentator Kevin Blackistone, professional volleyball player Rainelle Jones, and former Bowie State track athlete Zion Tayler

Location: Fine and Performing Arts Center, Jericho Park Rd, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Malice Domestic annual convention – Malice Domestic annual convention saluting the traditional mystery-books best typified by the works of Agatha Christie, loosely defined as mysteries which contain no explicit sex or excessive gore or violence; and usually featuring an amateur detective, a confined setting, and characters who know one another. Honorees include Vaseem Khan, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Abir Mukherjee, Ann Cleeves and Tonya Spratt-Williams

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://malicedomestic.org, https://twitter.com/Malice_Domestic

Contacts: Shawn Simmons, Malice Domestic, mdregservices@gmail.com

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Bay Bridge Boat Show

Location: Stevensville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/, https://twitter.com/AnnapBoatShows

Contacts: Annapolis Boat Shows, info@annapolisboatshows.com, 1 410 268 8828

Saturday, Apr. 29 1:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series race: A-GAME 200

Location: Dover Motor Speedway, 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

