Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 26.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Education and Culture (EC) Committee (9:00 AM EDT), Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee (1:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 9:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the opening session of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Annual Conference and 125th Anniversary Celebration, Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore (9:30 AM EDT), participates in a community discussion at the 2023 NRDC’s Green Leaders for Change Advocacy Summit, Sofitel Hotel Washington DC, 806 15th St NW, Washington, DC (1:30 PM EDT), and participates in a community discussion at the Blue Meridian Partnership Summit Dinner, Union Station, East Hall 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC (6:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 10:00 AM Delaware DNREC host webinar on Elizabeth River Project and living shorelines

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Delaware DNREC public affairs, Joanna.Wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, Delaware DNREC, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov;

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 1:30 PM Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 2:00 PM Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears tours Edlin School

Location: Edlin School, 10742 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Office, ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Glenn Ivey introduces the Raise the Age Act – Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey introduces the Raise the Age Act, which would change the legal age to buy center-fire cartridge semi-auto rifles from age 18 to age 21

Location: Elm Site, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://ivey.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/glenniveymd

Contacts: Ramón Korionoff, Rep. Glenn Ivey, ramon.korionoff@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8699

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 3:00 PM Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney hosts crime victims’ rights awards – Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County hosts 22nd Annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Awards ceremony

Location: Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, 8 Church Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: https://www.aacounty.org/departments/sao/

Contacts: Heather Stone, Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County, saston13@aacounty.org, 1 410 222 7696

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 6:00 PM Prince George’s County hosts public forum for schools CEO search – Prince George’s County hosts public engagement forum in search for new Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO

Location: Charles Herbert Flowers High School, 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Springdale, MD

Weblinks: http://msa.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

This event is an invitation-only event. Media should RSVP to Anthony McAuliffe at AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Georgetown University Hospital annual Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://dlsconference.com/

Contacts: DLS conference, MedStarDLS@gmail.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts Second Chance Job and Resource Fair

Location: Cedar Heights Community Center, 1200 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 1:00 PM Bipartisan senators deliver remarks at CSIS World IP Day event – CSIS Renewing American Innovation Project hosts celebration of World IP Day, with keynote remarks from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and Republican Sen Thom Tillis, and a panel discussion of this year’s theme ‘Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity’. Panelists include CSIS Renewing American Innovation Senior Adviser Andrei Iancu, and former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Chief Judges Kathleen O’Malley and Paul Michel

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Wilmington Police Department, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 6:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney hosts town hall focusing on his priorities and the FY24 recommended budget

Location: Bank of America Building, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Malice Domestic annual convention – Malice Domestic annual convention saluting the traditional mystery-books best typified by the works of Agatha Christie, loosely defined as mysteries which contain no explicit sex or excessive gore or violence; and usually featuring an amateur detective, a confined setting, and characters who know one another. Honorees include Vaseem Khan, Hank Phillippi Ryan, Abir Mukherjee, Ann Cleeves and Tonya Spratt-Williams

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://malicedomestic.org, https://twitter.com/Malice_Domestic

Contacts: Shawn Simmons, Malice Domestic, mdregservices@gmail.com

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Bay Bridge Boat Show

Location: Stevensville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.annapolisboatshows.com/, https://twitter.com/AnnapBoatShows

Contacts: Annapolis Boat Shows, info@annapolisboatshows.com, 1 410 268 8828

