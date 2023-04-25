Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 25.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore proclaims April as Autism Acceptance Month and recognizes advocates and people living with autism, Governor Calvert House, 58 State Circle, Annapolis, MD (9:00 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Ironworkers Delegate Dinner, Washington Hilton Hotel, 1919 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington, DC (6:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 9:30 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visits Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, MD and tour the college’s brand new Applied Technology facility, Wor-Wic Community College, 32000 Campus Dr, Salisbury, MD (9:30 AM EDT), visits the Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore to highlight their financial literacy and career development resources for young people, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, 327 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury, MD (11:30 AM EDT), and tours the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and discusses the recently secured capital funding for UMES’ Agricultural Research Center, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Kiah Hall Parking Lot, 30632 University Blvd South, Princess Anne, MD (1:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney signs proclamations – Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Teach Children to Save Day, Clayton Elementary School, 510 Main St, Clayton, DE (10:00 AM EDT), and joins Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and state legislators to sign a proclamation for Month of the Military Child, Legislative Hall, 411 E. Legislative Ave, Dover, DE (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 10:15 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott provides update on community violence intervention plan – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott provides a comprehensive public update on his strategy to expand Baltimore’s community violence intervention ecosystem

Location: 2312 E Monument St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:30 AM FBI Washington Field Office presents 2022 Director’s Community Leadership Award

Location: Historic District, 9325 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA 20109, USA

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: FBI Washington Field Office, 1 202 278 3519

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Loudoun County hosts topping out ceremony for the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center

Location: Van Metre Drive, Ashburn, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:05 PM Vice President Harris and South Korean president tour Goddard Space Center – Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol tour NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, followed by joint remarks to press

Location: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, 8800 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

The tour at Goddard Space Flight Center will be pooled press and remarks will be open to pre-credentialed media and livestreamed at WhiteHouse.gov/live .

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:05 PM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris tours NASA’s Goddard Space Center with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (3:05 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media) and delivers remarks at a political event for reproductive freedom with pro-abortion rights organizations and advocates, held at Howard University (6:45 PM EDT, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 6:00 PM City of Dover Council Committee of the Whole meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 7:00 PM Frederick County Council hosts FY2024 budget hearing

Location: Winchester Hall, 12 E Church St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Ragen Cherney, Office of the County Council, RCherney@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1049

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Georgetown University Hospital annual Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://dlsconference.com/

Contacts: DLS conference, MedStarDLS@gmail.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 1:00 PM Bipartisan Sens deliver remarks at CSIS World IP Day event – CSIS Renewing American Innovation Project hosts celebration of World IP Day, with keynote remarks from Democratic Sen. Chris Coons and Republican Sen Thom Tillis, and a panel discussion of this year’s theme ‘Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity’. Panelists include CSIS Renewing American Innovation Senior Adviser Andrei Iancu, and former U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Chief Judges Kathleen O’Malley and Paul Michel

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

