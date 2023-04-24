Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Apr. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Apr. 24.

Monday, Apr. 24 8:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester attend the 2023 Delaware Congressional Delegation’s Youth Summit, Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE (8:00 AM EDT), announce federal funding for the university, Delaware State University (11:30 AM EDT), and attends the 2023 Secretary of Education Scholars Dinner, Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE (6:00 PM EDT)

Location: Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

Monday, Apr. 24 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee (9:30 AM EDT), joint Education and Culture (EC) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee (10:00 AM EDT), Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee (1:30 PM EDT), and HHS Committee (1:30 PM EDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Genevieve Kurtz, Office of Council President Hucker, Genevieve.Kurtz@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7937

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation hosts grand opening and ribbon cutting for new exhibit space

Location: Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ShenandoahAtWar.org, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahAtWar

Contacts: Terry Heder, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, theder@svbf.net, 1 540 740 4545

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in #KeepDELitterFree clean up – Delaware Governor John Carney participates in a clean up along U.S. Route 202, with volunteers and Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, as part of the #KeepDELitterFree campaign

Location: Blue Ball Barn, 1914 W Park Dr, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

Monday, Apr. 24 11:30 AM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses various council matters, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Monday, Apr. 24 12:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore conducts a bill signing ceremony, Maryland State House (12:00 PM EDT), and participates in a fireside chat at the Maryland Economic Development Association Annual Conference, Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa And Marina, 100 Heron Blvd, Cambridge, MD (7:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Monday, Apr. 24 6:30 PM Prince George’s County hosts Celebration of Poetry event

Location: Hyattsville Branch Library, PGCMLS, 6530 Adelphi Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://msa.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Prince George’s County Clerk’s Office, 1 301 952 3318

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Apr. 24 McCormick & Co: Q1 2023 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Apr. 25 Vice President Harris and South Korean president tour Goddard Space Center – Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol tour NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, followed by joint remarks to press

Location: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, 8800 Greenbelt Rd, Greenbelt, MD

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

Wednesday, Apr. 26 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Georgetown University Hospital annual Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://dlsconference.com/

Contacts: DLS conference, MedStarDLS@gmail.com

