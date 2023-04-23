Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 23.

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in #KeepDELitterFree clean up – Delaware Governor John Carney participates in a clean up along U.S. Route 202, with volunteers and Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, as part of the #KeepDELitterFree campaign

Location: Blue Ball Barn, 1914 W Park Dr, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Apr. 24 McCormick & Co: Q1 2023 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

