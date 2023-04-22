Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 9:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in Christina River Watershed Cleanup – Delaware Governor John Carney participates in a cleanup of the Hale-Byrnes House, as part of the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup, with volunteers and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin

Location: Hale Byrnes House, 606 Stanton Christiana Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper is honored with the 2023 Community Service Award at the Greater Lewes Foundation annual meeting, Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave, Lewes, DE (10:00 AM EDT), attends Smyrna-Clayton Little League 2023 Season Opening Day ceremonies, 541 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna, DE (12:00 PM EDT), and attends the Commonwealth Awards 2023, Hotel Dupont, 42 W 11th St., Wilmington, DE (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 12:00 PM National Cannabis Festival in Washington, DC

Location: Festival Grounds Lot 8 at RFK Campus, 2500 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://nationalcannabisfestival.com, https://twitter.com/NatlCannaFest

Contacts: Dannia Hakki, National Cannabis Festival press, press@nationalcannabisfestival.com, 1 202 643 1708, 1 443 798 4177, https://twitter.com/mokimediapr

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 22 National Celebrate Trails Day – Rails-to-Trails Conservancy National Celebrate Trails Day, an annual celebration of trails serving as the unofficial launch of the spring trail season, with events across the country including hiking, biking, running and other outdoor activities

Weblinks: https://www.railstotrails.org/experience-trails/celebrate-trails/, https://twitter.com/railstotrails, #CelebrateTrails

Contacts: Patricia Brooks, Matchmap Media, patricia@matchmapmedia.com, 1 202 351 1757

——————–

——————–

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in #KeepDELitterFree clean up – Delaware Governor John Carney participates in a clean up along U.S. Route 202, with volunteers and Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski, as part of the #KeepDELitterFree campaign

Location: Blue Ball Barn, 1914 W Park Dr, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Apr. 24 McCormick & Co: Q1 2023 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://mccormickcorporation.gcs-web.com/events

Contacts: Kasey Jenkins, McCormick & Co, Kasey_Jenkins@mccormick.com, 1 410 771 7140

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.