Microsoft: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.3 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $52.86 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.93 billion.

