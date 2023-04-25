2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Microsoft: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:16 PM

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.3 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.45 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $52.86 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSFT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

