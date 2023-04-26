2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Methanex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Methanex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:18 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $60 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975 million.

