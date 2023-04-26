Meritage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $131.3…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $131.3 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $3.54 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.28 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

